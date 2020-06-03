Market News PrideInn and Swiss Hotels set to open

PrideInn Group chief executive Hasnain Noorani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Hotels are adopting new operating procedures to keep coronavirus infections at bay while ensuring foreign and local guests patronise the facilities.

PrideInn and Swiss Hotels International said its staff had been trained in the new operating procedures to ensure safe and secure stay.

The nine Nairobi and Mombasa outlets are set for opening once inspection by authorities affirms the new standards have been met.

Group managing director Hasnain Noorani said the reopening would see the 1,000 employees recalled to service orders from local clientele at its eight four-star outfits and the five-star PrideInn Paradise Beach and Spa Resort in Mombasa.

“Plans are underway for reopening our hotel facilities to visitors starting mid-June or as soon as cessations are lifted.

advertisement