PrideInn reopens with eye on tourists

Four-star city hotel PrideInn Azure has reopened following the government’s directive that lifted the three-month restriction on restaurant business.

PrideGroup chief executive Hasnain Noorani said they had redesigned its interior and trained staff in conformity with the government’s health and safety guidelines.

“We have resumed full operations that will see us offer conference facility, dining and accommodation services to foreign and local customers, especially those coming outside Nairobi who need a place to stay,” said Mr Noorani.

He added that he anticipated good business as tourists start streaming in once international flights resume on August 1.

Other hotels including Hemingways as well as Four Points by Sheraton have resumed full operations with manual processes being done away with in favour of digital-based transactions.