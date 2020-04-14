Market News Safari tour cancellations spread to 86 percent of Kenyan operators

More than 86 percent of Kenya’s tour operators have reported a significant decline in bookings as the coronavirus takes a toll on the country's tourism sector.

According to African safari company, SafariBooking.com, only 13.9 percent of operators have reported little change. This is a blow to tour operators and wildlife reserves who depend on safaris for revenues.

SafariBookings.com co-founder Jan Beekwilder said clients were asking operators for either delaying or cancelling safari trips indefinitely.

“There is a clear sense of frustration among operators as the disease is having a negative impact on their business,” Mr Beekwilder said. It further shows that booking requests have dropped by more than 85 percent as the industry stares at uncertainties.

Only 14.7 percent of the operators surveyed said booking requests have remained as it were.

“Moreover 76.3 percent reported an increase in cancellations whereas 25.8 percent reported no changes," it reads.

The survey involved 361 tour operators in some of the Africa's leading safari destinations. Ann Muthui from Blue Mountain Trekking Safaris said compared to other years, the pandemic has had an effect of more than 75 percent on business.