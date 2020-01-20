Market News Safaricom partners with global money transfer firm Ria

Safaricom acting Chief Executive Michael Joseph. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM M-Pesa customers will now receive money from over 20-countries across the world following the signing of a partnership with Euronet Worldwide subsidiary Ria Money Transfer.

The platform will see monies sent from overseas reflect in real-time in local accounts and currencies. It will also cut the need to visit an outlet to receive money. Users will be informed of the applicable exchange rate and transaction charges before they send money.

Safaricom acting Chief Executive Michael Joseph said the partnership would benefit its more than 26 million subscribers.

“This partnership will further increase the value we provide to our customers by offering them more choice and the power to receive transfers directly into their M-Pesa accounts,” he said.

Euronet Money Transfer Segment Chief Executive Juan Bianchi said the system would see funds reach people who need them the most.

