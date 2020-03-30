Market News SafeBoda clocks 100,000 rides on food delivery services launch

Safeboda riders during the launch of the company’s Covid-19 preparedness campaign. PHOTO | COURTESY

Motorcycle ride-hailing firm SafeBoda has announced clocking 100,000 rides daily after it recently launched low-cost local food delivery services.

The firm is projecting an increase in food business segment as people stay home and avoid shopping malls and crowded public transport amid public health measurers taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The Kampala-based start-up with market presence in Nigeria and Uganda also flagged off its 25,000th rider in Nairobi on March 18, bringing this to more than 3,000 drivers in Nairobi since its launch in 2017.

“While employment opportunities, especially for the youth, continue to whittle down in these tough economic times, we continue to find more innovative ways to further increase our riders’ incomes.

“Our mission has been to bring structure into a largely unregulated environment while creating job opportunities for young people in Africa and access to safe rides for the convenience of their customers,” SafeBoda Kenya country head John Ngari said.

In December last year, the firm added food, delivery and payment to the platform, diversifying from the commuter rides

The firm said it was formalising the business by enabling riders to maximise earnings and savings through the SafeBoda Sacco, access a life cover of Sh100,000 per rider, access an accident cover and enrol for regular training at community hubs across the three cities.