Market News Sasra asks saccos to cut lending, file daily liquidity reports

The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) has directed the 174 licencees handling more than Sh766 billion deposits to file daily liquidity reports to gauge the impact of coronavirus. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) has directed the 174 licencees handling more than Sh766 billion deposits to file daily liquidity reports to gauge the impact of coronavirus.

The regulator has also asked saccos to cut lending using tougher checks “to avert a financial lockdown,” said chief manager Peter Njuguna.

These will help in mitigating the adverse effects of the pandemic that has disrupted business, hurting monthly member contributions and loan repayments.

Speaking at an online conference by the World Council of Credit Unions and the African Confederation of Co-operative and Credit Association, Mr Njuguna said deposit-taking saccos will also file monthly loan performance reports to enable Sasra feel the pulse of the movement.

“We are closely monitoring member activities to avert a situation where saccos experience liquidity challenges. We have advised them to impose stringent measures and go slow on lending to avert a financial lockdown. The reports will enable us come up with practical intervention measures,” he said.

advertisement

To avert new Covid-19 infections, Mr Njuguna said saccos had been advised to close offices and shift to online and mobile services.