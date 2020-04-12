Market News Seed import fee waived for 6 months

Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Trade ministry has waived mandatory inspection fee on seed, pesticides and veterinary medicine at the country of origin for an initial period of six months even as permanent reprieve is being considered.

In a letter to the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina directs the agency to exempt importers of the said goods from producing a certificate of conformity before consignments are allowed in the country.

The exemption follows a Ministry of Agriculture’s request.

Through a legal notice last year, the Kebs had made it mandatory for importers to comply with pre-export verification of conformity (PVoC) before making shipments and produce the certificate of compliance once the goods arrive.

“The ministry is in receipt of an application by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Co-operatives for waiver of PVoC requirements on seeds, pesticides and veterinary medicines,” said Ms Maina in the letter.

advertisement

“In order to give us time to consider these frameworks for adequacy in ensuring that we all apply conformity assessment measures that ensure only goods meeting requirements are imported without adding multiple layers of verification that act as a barrier to trade, I grant importers of seeds, pesticides and veterinary medicines a temporary six-month waiver from the requirements of the PVoC.”

Ms Maina reminded importers the exemption applied to the fees chargeable for inspection at origin and does not relieve them of their responsibility in ensuring full compliance with applicable regulations and standards, which should be confirmed before the release of the goods at the point of entry.

Consignments will be subjected to conformity tests by the Kebs at the port of entry to ensure they meet the required standards.

However, there have been concerns by stakeholders that Kebs lacks the technical capacity to check for conformity on seed and other agricultural products after Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service was kicked out of the port to reduce congestion.

Ms Maina though says where the Kebs lacks technical capacity, inspectors from other regulatory agencies should be invited to conduct the exercise