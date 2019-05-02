Market News Singapore realtors in multistorey development at Riverside Drive

Four Singaporean nationals living in Kenya will inject Sh5 billion in the construction of a high-end residential-cum-shopping complex at the upmarket Riverside Drive in Nairobi.

Realtor HassConsult said the project named Riverside Square will sit on four amalgamated plots and will be completed in the next two years. It will provide employment for 300 skilled, unskilled workers and built environment professionals.

HassConsult Research and Development Consulting and Research head Sakinah Hassanali said it will comprise one-, two, three- and four-bedroomed penthouses totalling 250 units.

The architectural designs have been done by a team from Bowman Associates, the designer of the egg-shaped Africa One Place (Westlands), The Hub (Karen), Westgate Mall (Westlands), Hilton Garden Inn-JKIA and The Oval building (Westlands).