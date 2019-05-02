Singapore realtors in multistorey development at Riverside Drive

Market News
Singapore realtors in multistorey development at Riverside DriveThursday, May 2, 2019 21:41
Four Singaporean nationals living in Kenya will inject Sh5 billion in the construction of a high-end residential-cum-shopping complex at the upmarket Riverside Drive in Nairobi.
Realtor HassConsult said the project named Riverside Square will sit on four amalgamated plots and will be completed in the next two years. It will provide employment for 300 skilled, unskilled workers and built environment professionals.
HassConsult Research and Development Consulting and Research head Sakinah Hassanali said it will comprise one-, two, three- and four-bedroomed penthouses totalling 250 units.
The architectural designs have been done by a team from Bowman Associates, the designer of the egg-shaped Africa One Place (Westlands), The Hub (Karen), Westgate Mall (Westlands), Hilton Garden Inn-JKIA and The Oval building (Westlands).
Ms Hassanali said an 11-floor property will be developed on the upper westside facing the main tarmacked Riverside Drive to house Grade A offices.Tenants will enjoy access to a gymnasium, a swimming pool as well as a rooftop entertainment space for a cinema and a courtyard. She said a third property of the four-part development will host one- and two-bedroomed units as well as three- and four-bedroom duplexes.“This is a demand-driven development that looks into filling a services gap for Riverside community, mostly comprising diplomats, politicians, expatriates as affluent Kenyans. They need a mall, a restaurant, more offices, banks and residences all packaged as one product,” said Ms Hassanali.
