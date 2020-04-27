StarTimes takes its TV, solar panels trade online

Market News
StarTimes takes its TV, solar panels trade onlineMonday, April 27, 2020 21:46
Pay-TV operator StarTimes has ventured into online trading with a platform to sell branded television sets, solar power systems and set-top boxes.
The platform, StarTimes GO will tap into the operator's PayTV clientele where products on sale will be advertised on its Rembo and Triple P channels.
Regional marketing director Aldrine Nsubuga said transactions will be settled electronically via StarTimesON App that includes a payment gateway also used to pay for its TV bouquets subscriptions via mobile money.
"This is a strategic new line of business for us in our effort to enable customer's access products conveniently across Kenya. Products purchased on the platform will be delivered within 48 hours after payment is done," he said.
Virtual shopping has recently received boost, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced many people to remain at home. Mr Nsubuga said they also allowed customers to pay a deposit with the balance cleared upon receipt of their product.
