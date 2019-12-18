Market News State in fresh search for early oil auditor

An oil rig in Cheptuket in Elgeyo-Marakwet on March 17, 2016, where Tullow Oil discovered crude deposits. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has kicked off the search for a consultant to audit the operations of Tullow Oil to ascertain the money the firm will recover from the early oil programme starting March 2017.

The audit will follow that carried out by Swale House Partners extending over six years between 2010 and 2016, which established that Tullow spent Sh180 billion on exploration works.

The firm that wins the fresh tender will be expected to independently verify the costs Tullow incurred in the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS) project as well as the money received from the early exports.

This will determine how much the London-based explorer will receive and the Kenya government’s share. Firms are expected to send bids to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining by January 16.

“The objective of this assignment is to conduct an audit of early oil expenditures, early oil petroleum produced and the related revenue, from the date the EOPS agreement was entered into with the Government of Kenya in March,” said the ministry in a notice.

The audit will be conducted in two phases with the first one covering the period between March 2017 and December 2019 and the second one for January 2020 to December 2020.

The government will use the audit to confirm the validity of Tullow’s production, costs incurred and revenues earned based on the terms of EOPS agreement and the production sharing contracts for blocks 10BB and 13T.

The State said the scope of work would verify Tullow’s upstream and midstream costs, tax and duties, and validate the split of those costs to ensure there is no duplication in cost recovery.

Any duplication of costs has an impact of understating net profits and therefore denying Kenya revenue from the ambitious project being carried out in Turkana.

The firm that bags the tender will also be required to train a least 10 people nominated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining to ensure there is knowledge transfer.

Kenya completed its first shipment of the Early Oil Pilot Scheme with 200,000 barrels of crude oil sold to a Chinese company for Sh1.2 billion.