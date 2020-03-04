Market News State inks city train deal with Spain

Passengers ride on an overloaded Nairobi Commuter Rail Service's (NCRS) commuter train traveling from the Dandora station during a strike by the Federation of Public Transport operators in Nairobi on November 12, 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi matatu traffic flow could ease after the government signed a deal to import 11 diesel-propelled commuter trains from a Spanish operator, with the initial five set to arrive in two months.

Once shipped to Kenya, the Sh1.1 billion trains will immediately be deployed on the Nairobi-Embakasi, Nairobi-Ruiru, Nairobi-Kikuyu and Nairobi-Syokimau routes as well as the busy Nairobi-Athi River route.

Housing and Urban Development principal secretary Charles Hinga said the trains bought from the island of Mallorca were discharged from use after the island completed modernisation that saw it adopt electric trains.

The government’s plan to decongest Nairobi gathered pace after top Kenya Railways officials flew to Spain to inspect the commuter trains with a capacity to ferry 800 people each.

“Today, we have achieved a major breakthrough in the Nairobi urban mobility journey. This morning, in the beautiful island of Mallorca, the MD Kenya Railways signed the contract to bring home the much-awaited 11 trains. The journey to decongest Nairobi has just begun,” he said on his twitter handle.

advertisement

Mr Hinga said the used trains were in good shape and good value for money at two for the price of one new train.

Plans to modernise Nairobi’s transport system has been delayed for years, leading to lockdowns especially along Mombasa Road, Juja road, and Waiyaki way as well as Nairobi-Kangundo roads.

Nairobi’s matatus are a major source of employment for drivers and conductors as well as investors who rake in billions of shillings daily ferrying over 200,000 people daily into and out of Nairobi.

The high number of personal, corporate and public service vehicles has largely been blamed for the traffic snarl-ups mostly experienced between 6.30 am to 8.30 am and later in the evening starting at 5pm all the way to 8pm.