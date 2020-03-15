Market News State seeks 5,000sq feet in City centre

A view of the Westlands skyline. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government is seeking to bulk-lease office space within Nairobi’s office nodes of Westlands, the central business district (CBD), Community, Upper Hill, Hurligham, Kilimani and Milimani.

A notice by Housing and Urban Planning ministry said the space should be about 5,000 square feet, preferably on one floor.

The building, it said, must be friendly to disabled people, connected to water and sewer, electricity and have a power backup generator capable of adequately supporting the building’s electrical and building services systems.

The tender, that closes on March 27, said each space should have an elevator and a CCTV system manned round the clock, among other facilities.

“Bidders must be property owners, or authorised estate agents who should indicate the price of each parking bays with allocated slots and must indicate when the space will be ready for occupation,” it said.