Market News Sugar imports up 64pc on factory closures

Mumias Sugar Company factory. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sugar imports in the 10 months to October grew 64 percent compared with the same period last year as the country shipped in the commodity to plug the local deficit.

According to the Sugar Directorate, imports between January and October stood at 355,477 tonnes compared with 213,496 tonnes in 2018.

Local production declined 10 percent in the review period due to poor performance in most of the factories as some remained shut.

“Overall, sugar imports in January to October 2019 totalled 355,477 tonnes against 213,496 tonnes in the same period last year.

“This was attributed to a significant increase in table sugar imports to bridge the rising domestic demand against the declining local production,” said the Sugar Directorate.

advertisement

The regulator said the closure of Mumias, Kwale and Chemelil factories had a huge impact on sugar production.

In July, Nzoia and Olepito sugar factories did not operate while Sony and Muhoroni crushed for only 10 and four days respectively. Olepito has resumed production.