Surveyors welcome role in graft fight

Monday, May 6, 2019 19:12
Quantity surveyors have praised the anti-graft body for hiring its members to conduct forensic audits on government-funded projects across the country.
Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK) chairman Peter Kariuki said the inclusion by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission affirmed the government’s commitment to end a tradition where public project costs are inflated to fleece tax payers.
“We urge the government to also hire more quantity surveyors as independent officers to audit stage by stage implementation of government projects in all sectors under the Auditor- General’s office. Our role is to safeguard public interest by ensuring they get a return on money invested in every project as well as quality,’ he said.
Speaking ahead of IQSK’s 25th celebrations, Mr Kariuki said county governments should also involve quantity surveyors in key projects to save millions of shillings being spent on projects that become white elephants while others risk being condemned due to poor workmanship.
