Market News Traders to open precious stones market in Nairobi

Precious and semi-precious stones. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

A private and public sector attempt to create a national jewellery and precious stones open market is at an advanced stage, with a national forum set to take place in Nairobi between July 11 to July 14.

Kenya Gem and Jewelry Fair (KGJF) project manager Victoria Wahu said the event, bringing together local and foreign precious stone buyers, seeks to create a platform where miners can dispose of precious stones at higher and known prices. This is against tradition where precious stones are sold in the black market by small-time dealers or exported by multinational mining firms.

“This year's fair brings on board international gemstone buyers to Kenya. It will open up Kenya to the international market of gemstones and jewelries,” she said.

The fair, jointly convened by the Association of Women in Extractives in Kenya (Aweik) and Ministry of Mining, intends to create a local gem-hub where buyers fly in to engage sellers drawn from across the East African region, especially the artisanal miners.

“Kenya mines precious coloured stones, ruby, tsavorite, yellow tourmaline, red garnet, aquamatine, amethyst, lolite and blue saphirre that are exported for processing and value-addition.

“Aweik hopes to shift this perspective and unlock the potential of Kenya’s gemstones for greater business opportunities,” she said.

The KGJF event, now in its third year under the theme “Responsible Sourcing of Minerals, Precious Stones and Metals in Africa”, will be partnering with Chicago Responsible Jewelry Conference.