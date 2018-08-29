Market News Treasury’s new rules to rein in State spending

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury has unveiled a raft of new reforms to tighten spending in State corporations and among county governments as it looks to bring down the yawning budget deficit.

Under the proposed guidelines, all public projects at both the county and national level must be pre-approved within the budget cycle to stem wasteful spending of resources and promote long term planning.

Heads of departments, sitting and ex-governors have in the recent past been put on the spot over massive misuse of billions of shillings coupled with improper project implementation.

“The National Treasury or County Treasury shall ensure that no commitments are made outside the approved budget cycle and the list of projects in the public investment pipeline except where a Cabinet or county executive committee decision has been made to include the project,” says the Treasury in the Draft Public Investment Management Guidelines.

“In this case, the accounting officer shall ensure that such a project is uploaded in the pipeline module of the Public Investment Management System and submitted to the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) module for budgeting after approval by the national/county Treasury.” The Treasury has invited the public to comment on the proposed rules.

Under the rules the Treasury will ensure that new projects will only be considered once ongoing projects are completed and/or where there is fiscal space.

The guidelines will see the Treasury create and maintain a national database of all ongoing and planned projects at both the county and national level.

The data bank for all current public investment projects will have clear outputs, indicators, contractual costs, date of commencement, projected date of completion, status of implementation, percentage of costs incurred, current budget allocation and medium term budget projection.

Only projects processed and appraised through the system will receive public funding.