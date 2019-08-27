UK securities institute in training deal with Icifa

Market News
UK securities institute in training deal with IcifaTuesday, August 27, 2019 20:03
Capital market practitioners can now acquire professional knowledge locally after two institutes partnered to develop a common curriculum for the industry.
The UK-based Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (Cisi) has signed a deal with Kenya’s Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (Icifa) that will see a joint programme aimed at raising the professional standards.
Cisi Global Business Development director Kevin Moore said the certification allows Kenyan practitioners to be employed or launch operations across the region, in Europe among other markets that recognise the Cisi certification.
“I am thrilled to endorse this arrangement which will further enhance Nairobi’s stature as an international financial services centre,” he said.
Icifa chairman Jonah Aiyabei described the partnership as a significant milestone that avails new knowledge and skills to Kenyan practitioners.
Cisi first opened a office in Nairobi last year and has since been overseeing exams for African students.
