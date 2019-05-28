Market News Unilever to slash energy cost with new solar plant

Workers pick tea at Unilever tea estate in Kericho County on September 27, 2016. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Private tea farm operator and processor Unilever Tea Kenya expects to make significant energy cost savings after a 619 kWp solar plant was loaned to them and installed by CrossBoundary Energy.

The company will pay-to-own the plant based on its monthly energy costs for the next 15 years with CrossBoundary Energy handling maintenance, monitoring and insurance as well as future plant upgrades.

The processor’s managing director Sylvia Ten Den described the new investment as a sustainable and cost-free model of cutting costs while cleaning the environment.

“This defines our sustainable living plan on cutting costs, reducing health risks and building trust with our stakeholders. Installation of solar at our Kericho operations will reduce the adverse impact of our machinery on the environment,” she said.

The new investment complements Unilever’s hydroelectric and biomass resources raising its internal capacity of clean energy generation to 90 percent.