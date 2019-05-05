Market News Used clothes imports up a third to Sh17bn

A labourer carries a bale of second hand clothes in Nakuru town. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Second hand clothes imports jumped 30 percent in 2018, marking the highest quantity shipped in more than five years at 177,160 tonnes valued at Sh16.9 billion, even as apparel exports shot up.

In 2017, traders spent Sh13 billion to ship in 135,868 tonnes of used clothes consignments while 2016 saw 131,940 tonnes worth Sh12.9 billion brought in.

Interestingly, while the market for second-hand clothes and shoes appears to be growing, 22 Kenyan apparel factories enjoyed a 25.8 percent increase in export sales at Sh41.6 billion from 2017’s Sh33 billion earnings.

The export processing zones-based factories that employ 46,248 Kenyans shipped out men, women and children cloth wear to global retail chains including the 1,014-store JC Penney (US and Puerto Rico), Walmat (US), Kohl’s (US), Macy’s (US), Jones New York (US), Dollar General (US) and Ross (US).

The increased second-hand imports have been a major cause of worry for new clothes dealers who say it is fast wiping out the local market leaving most tailors to survive on repairs, school uniform and occasion wear business.