VAELL offers farmers 50 trucks for logistics

A farmer ploughing his farm.

Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Limited (VAELL) has deployed 50 trucks to offer smallholder farmers affordable logistical services for their produce.

Through its agricultural arm dubbed TingA, the initiative targets 12 agricultural-rich counties.

These services, which will also apply to small and medium enterprises, will see transport charges slashed by 35 percent.

Before the lockdown, farmers relied on public transport to move goods and products as it was affordable. However, the ban on movement meant that they could no longer do so, risking a loss of their produce.

Kenya VAELL managing director Bertha Mvati said this would also reduce the time needed to supply farm produce to markets.

“This will, in turn, avert perishable goods losses as a consequence of not reaching the market on time,” she said while flagging off the trucks on Monday in Nairobi.