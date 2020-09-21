Vehicle filter firm gets nod to manufacture ventilators

Market News
Vehicle filter firm gets nod to manufacture ventilatorsTuesday, September 22, 2020 1:34
Regional vehicle filter manufacturer Mutsimoto Limited has received approval to produce oxygen ventilators for hospitals.
Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) said the ventilator, dubbed Pumuaishi 3.0 will be patented and produced for local and export markets.
“We have worked together to improve Pumuaishi 3.0 to ensure that it can compete on the same level with those from other countries,” said Kebs metrology and testing director Henry Rotich.
Mutsimoto chief executive Ashit Shah said the product would be installed in the intensive care units.
“This ventilator can go for up to 24 hours use without power, making it efficient in the event of power outages and can be charged using solar power,” said Mr Shah who is also the Kenya Association of Manufacturer’s automotive sector chairperson.
The ventilator is a collaborative venture involving programmers, biomedical engineers, doctors and automotive engineers from the Health ministry, Aga Khan University Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital, Mobius Motors and Kebs.