Market News Vehicle filter firm gets nod to manufacture ventilators

Regional vehicle filter manufacturer Mutsimoto Limited has received approval to produce oxygen ventilators for hospitals.

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) said the ventilator, dubbed Pumuaishi 3.0 will be patented and produced for local and export markets.

“We have worked together to improve Pumuaishi 3.0 to ensure that it can compete on the same level with those from other countries,” said Kebs metrology and testing director Henry Rotich.

Mutsimoto chief executive Ashit Shah said the product would be installed in the intensive care units.

“This ventilator can go for up to 24 hours use without power, making it efficient in the event of power outages and can be charged using solar power,” said Mr Shah who is also the Kenya Association of Manufacturer’s automotive sector chairperson.

advertisement