Market News Virus slows Thika Road bridge works

A section of Thika Super-highway. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Works on Survey of Kenya and Garden City footbridges has slowed down after the contractor reduced workers following the government’s social distancing orders over the coronavirus.

Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) Director- General Peter Mundinia said the construction set for completion by Madaraka Day was on schedule but added the contractor had adjusted activity to conform with the government directive.

“Everything is on course and we are hopeful that the contractor will meet the May 31 deadline. Measures to combat Covid-19 have disrupted the contractor’s plans but work is ongoing,” he said.

A survey at the two project locations revealed construction works resumed this week.

But motorists plying the busy highway reckon the two footbridges set to cost Sh392 million should be fast-tracked since fewer vehicles are on the road, thanks to Covid-19 pandemic that has forced many to remain indoors.