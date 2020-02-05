Market News Title wait hits Starehe, Shauri Moyo affordable housing rollout

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The development of 10,000 affordable housing units in Starehe and Shauri Moyo estates in Nairobi’s Eastlands is awaiting transfer of title deeds for the land on which they will sit before kicking off.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the project would be commissioned as soon as they receive the title from the National Treasury.

Mr Hinga said the transfer was important as the houses are not only meant for public servants but all Kenyans.

“The only bit that we are awaiting is the transfer of the title to the development land, which is currently under the National Treasury’s name. It is just technicality,” Mr Hinga said.

This comes after the Housing and Urban Development department this week asked civil servants who vacated Old Parkroad Estate in Nairobi’s Ngara area to apply to buy the first 228 units out of 1,370 by February 26.

The 228 units were handed over to the Government a month ago with the contractor. The project’s second phase of 260 units is scheduled for handover in June, with the remaining 882 units set for completion by end of 2020. “Last week, we got an update that only 100 units had remained through sign-ups and contributions made,” Mr Hinga said.

The affordable housing programme seeks to construct 500, 000 units by 2022.

To date, 284,986 Kenyans have expressed interest in buying the State-funded houses by enrolling via the government’s bomayangu.go.ke portal.