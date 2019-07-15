News 10 witnesses dropped as Ojwang tribunal begins its hearings

Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang’. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Twelve people are set to testify before the tribunal investigating the conduct of Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang’.

The list of witnesses was initially 22, but has been reduced based on the weight of the evidence they intend to present.

The tribunal began its sittings, which will take place in camera, yesterday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

“The hearing will conclude on Friday, and we will then retire to conclude our report,” said Justice Visram.

Court of Appeal judge Alnashir Visram, who chairs the tribunal, said yesterday that they had already collected evidence in Migori, which forms a major component of the complaint brought against the judge.

advertisement

Justice Ojwang’ is accused of gross misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of judicial code of conduct.

The judge was suspended on April 2 after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended that President Uhuru Kenyatta form a tribunal to investigate his conduct.