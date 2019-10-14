News 60 candidates apply for Kenya Railways MD job

Standard Gauge Railway passenger train. FILE PHOTO | NMG

At least 60 candidates have applied for the position of the managing director at Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), after it was declared vacant by the board last month.

The chairman of KRC board Mr Michael Waweru told the Business Daily in an interview Monday that the corporation has received the applications which have been handed over to the consultant- Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) for shortlisting.

He however refused to disclose the names of the candidates who have sent their applications for the job. However, sources privy to the recruitment process says a good number of the candidates are from KRC.

“They are about 60 applications in total. Some were sent as hard copies while others were sent via email. We expect to sieve them so as to shortlist the right people to interview,” said Mr Waweru.

KRC is seeking to recruit a managing director to replace Atanas Maina who was suspended last year on corruption allegations.

In a notice published in the local dailies last month, KRC said interested and qualified candidates must have at least 15 years working experience in public service or in a large and reputable organisation in the private sector.

The candidate must also possess good oral and written communication skills, and must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity and Article 10 on national values and principles.

The position fell vacant last August after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives arrested and charged Mr Maina alongside former National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri and 23 other former commission officials over alleged corruption.

Their arrests were linked to fraudulent compensation for land acquired by the commission for the construction of the Mombasa Southern Bypass and Kipevu New Highway Container Terminal link road in 2013.

The land, which belonged to Tornado Carriers Limited, was initially valued at Sh34,501,110 in 2015 but the commission ended up paying Sh109,769,363 after Dr Swazuri ordered a second valuation.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, taxpayers' money was lost in fraudulent compensation for five pieces of public land the government acquired to build the railway.