News 8 Nairobi Hospital directors face ouster as shareholders meet

The Nairobi Hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi Hospital’s shareholders will Wednesday hold an extra-ordinary meeting (EGM) to discuss the ouster of the institution’s directors, escalating wrangles at the premier health facility.

The hospital on Monday informed its shareholders about the EGM in a notice sent out by the company secretary after it failed to block the meeting in court.

“This is to let you know that the meeting is scheduled to proceed on the said date at 3 p.m.,” said Mercy Mbijiwe, the company secretary.

More than 230 members of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) — which owns the hospital — had drafted a petition seeking the removal of eight directors through the EGM.

The push for the shareholder meeting, the second in less than six months, faced opposition from the directors, further deepening wrangles that started with the suspension and later sacking of the hospital’s chief executive, Gordon Odundo.

advertisement