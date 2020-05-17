News Architects’ lobby sets new rules for quarantine centres

Relatives of persons quarantined at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa outside the facility in March. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Architects want Covid-19 quarantine and treatment facilities built away from crowded places to prevent the spread of the disease.

Under proposed guidelines on planning and design of Covid1-19 facilities, the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) says the centres should be erected on the outskirt of towns and equipped to offer accommodation and essential services.

The guidelines come in the wake of widespread complaints over the poor condition of the public quarantine facilities. Among other requirements, the facilities must have power outlets for radios and cell phone recharging.

The lobby says the facilities can be put up at hotels, student hostels, unused buildings within health facilities or less busy healthcare facility.

“It should be well protected and secured preferably by assigned security personnel preferably from government. It should have access to a tertiary hospital facility with critical care and isolation facility,” the guidelines say.