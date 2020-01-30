News Police search building in Parklands after bomb scare

Bomb experts are conducting a search at Doctors Plaza along Nairobi’s 3rd Parklands Avenue following a bomb scare.

Nairobi Area police boss Philip Ndolo said a notice dropped near the building Thursday prompted the search.

The note was claiming that the building would be bombed any time, reports indicated.

Officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) cordoned off the area near the building and only residents were being allowed in.

More to follow...