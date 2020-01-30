News
Police search building in Parklands after bomb scareThursday, January 30, 2020 16:26
By MARY WAMBUI
Bomb experts are conducting a search at Doctors Plaza along Nairobi’s 3rd Parklands Avenue following a bomb scare.
Nairobi Area police boss Philip Ndolo said a notice dropped near the building Thursday prompted the search.
The note was claiming that the building would be bombed any time, reports indicated.
Officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) cordoned off the area near the building and only residents were being allowed in.
More to follow...