Brand team roots for value addition

Kenyan exporters have been advised to increase value addition and diversify export products to bridge the trade imbalance with Germany.

The trade deficit to the European Union (EU) market stood at Sh87.7 billion as at 2018 with exports to the key market standing at Sh131.1 billion, while imports were at Sh218.9 billion.

Deputy Head of Mission in Berlin Esther Mungai said the deficit exists despite Kenyan products being among the most preferred in Germany

“I am happy to note that more Kenyan exporters are making inroads to the EU market. Germany recognises Kenya as the most important trading partner in East Africa,” she said in Berlin ahead of yesterday’s opening of this year’s edition of Fruit Logistica Trade Fair.

Kenya exports to Germany mostly include tea, coffee, vegetables, whole fruits, nuts and canned fruits.

The Fruit Logistica is an international trade meet for fruits and vegetable global marketing firms and features some 3,000.

Kenya is represented by 40 companies at the three-day event with focus being on expanding their market share and boosting value addition opportunities in the EU markets.