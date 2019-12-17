News CA orders Telkom to resolve dispute with tower operator

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has compelled tower operator Eaton to restore transmission services to Telkom Kenya after the company switched off services over a commercial dispute.

Eato Towers switched off 49 telecommunications sites affecting 70 base transmitter stations that cut off users in several parts of the country.

This prompted the authority to act to protect consumers who had been left without telecommunication services.

“In order to cushion Telekom customers from further agony, the authority ordered Eaton Towers to restore the services by midnight December 13, 2019 or risk regulatory sanctions. The services have since been restored,” the authority said in a statement sent to the Business Daily.

The CA has ordered the two companies to resolve their commercial dispute or seek remedies through the dispute- esolution mechanisms provided for in the licensing conditions to prevent interruption of services.

advertisement

Last week, the mobile operator’s customers complained of network outages that affected data, text messages, voice services and mobile money.

The firm issued an apology on Twitter, describing it as a network incident and promising restoration of the network.

“We are currently experiencing a network incident that has caused service interruption in some parts of the country. Kindly bear with us as our technical teams work to resolve this. We regret any inconveniences caused,” Telkom said.