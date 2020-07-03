News Corona cases inch closer to 7,000 on fast Nairobi spread

Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus moved close to 7,000 on Thursday due to the continued and rapid community transmission in Nairobi and Mombasa, currently regarded as the country’s hotspot.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said all pointers indicate that the infections will spike over the next three months. He urged the citizens to continue observing the containment measures to reverse the trend.

“There is still much to be done. Our country has the determination, solidarity and the tools to flatten the curve of Covid-19.

“We can only achieve this if we pay attention to the data and public health interventions that we have at hand,” said Dr Aman.

Nairobi reported 175 of the 268 cases, the highest figure as Mombasa, Busia, Kiambu recorded 28, 18 and 11 cases, respectively. Kajiado and Migori each had nine cases while Uasin Gishu, Machakos, Narok recorded eight, six and two cases, respectively. Makueni and Murang’a had one case each.

advertisement

Thursday’s confirmed cases represent 9.9 percent of the 2,704 samples tested.

The new cases bring the total reported cases to 6,941.

Dr Aman said Kenya was reporting 222 Covid-19 cases per day on average.

“As I have repeatedly said, I want to emphasise these key messages, handwashing, maintaining social and physical distance and properly wearing face masks in public places,” he said.

Dr Aman also noted that patients suffering non-communicable diseases (NCDs) were at a higher risk of succumbing to the viral infection.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of the people living with NCDs, therefore, the ministry, in collaboration with county governments, has put up measures to ensure that NCD clinics remain operational during this period,” said Dr Aman.