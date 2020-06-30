News Corona deaths rise to 148 after three months of lockdown

Four more patients succumbed to Covid-19 Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 148 just days before the current containment measures lapse on Monday.

Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said 26 patients were discharged from the health facilities raising the number of recoveries to 2,039.

Dr Aman disclosed that Kenya had only 28 Covid-19 laboratories spread across the country, highlighting the testing challenge that has persisted since the viral infection was first confirmed in March.

Out of 2,419 samples tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday, 176 turned positive, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 6,366. A total of 169,836 tests have been carried out so far.

Dr Aman said the country was working on continuing to support the decentralisation of testing in a bid to bring “testing closer to the people.”

Nairobi and Mombasa continued to account for largest numbers even as the government mulled lifting travel restrictions in the two counties.

Nairobi reported 99 cases while 20 were recorded in Mombasa. Kiambu, Migori and Uasin Gishu reported 17, 13 and 10 cases, respectively. Kajiado had four cases as Busia, Kilifi and Makueni recorded four, three and two cases, respectively. Machakos, Narok, Kisumu and Kakamega counties had a case each.

Dr Aman reported the growing numbers Tuesday when he also launched two policy documents that will increase prevention measures, coverage and inform the roll-out of affordable non-injectable treatment regimen.

“In the last few weeks, we have been highlighting other diseases that compound the problem of Covid-19 that we are currently grappling with. We have observed that the disease can be severe in people with underlying conditions. Some comorbidities such as TB, diabetes, cancer, hypertension and HIV have been part of the overall health promotions strategy of the ministry,” said Dr Aman.