News County blocs law, policy team formed

National Treasury building. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The counties have got a major boost in their efforts to share resources and speed up development after the State set up a team to develop a legal and policy frameworks for their partnerships.

The team consisting of officials from the National Treasury, Devolution ministry and other State departments has up to January 31 to, among other things, review the Inter-Governmental Relation Act to incorporate the economic engagements between counties.

So far, counties have grouped themselves into six regional economic blocs that are based only on geographical proximity.

“Some of the counties standing on their own are less attractive to investors but when they come together, they enjoy economies of scale,” Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said yesterday

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently directed the Devolution ministry to fast-track policy development to guide the formation, operation and funding of the county regional blocs, which, he said, where key pillars of growth agenda.

The Lake Region bloc has 14 counties, the North Rift has eight, and Jumuia ya Kaunti za Pwani draws membership from the six coastal counties.

Others are Mt Kenya and Aberdare Bloc with 10 counties, the South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc that has the three Ukambani counties of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui and the Frontier Counties Development Council that has the seven counties mainly under the Arid and Semi-Arid region.