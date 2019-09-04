News Court declines to stop Mau evictions, moves case to Narok

A case filed at the Kitale High Court by 35 lawyers and Uzalendo Institute of Leadership and Democracy seeking injunctive orders against the government for trampling on the rights of children in the Mau eviction has been moved to Narok High Court.

Justice Mwangi Njoroge of the Environment and Lands Court on Wednesday directed that the case be moved to Narok for hearing by Justice Mohamed Gulo who is presiding over similar petitions. Six of the 35 lawyers — Moses Kurgat, Hillary Koech, Ms Amazon Koech, Cosmas Koech, Hillary Kiplangat and Ms Patricia May — unsuccessfully tried to convince Justice Njoroge to issue orders against the government for allegedly trampling on the rights of children.

“The government has violated the rights of the children in Mau area which is considered as a government forest, when indeed it is a private farmland previously held in trust by the Narok County Council and later the county government,” said Mr Kurgat.

“The rights of the children to education, health, security and rights to family are explicit reasons that we have moved to court to seek the orders against the respondents. Children’s rights must take precedent against anything else as the law and the constitution protects them,” stated Mr Sigei while arguing the application.

The case was first placed before the constitutional and human rights division on August 15 where Justice John Mativo transferred the file to Environment and Lands Court.

