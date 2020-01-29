News Court rules one judge to hear Kidero Sh68m suit

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero Wednesday lost a bid to have a bench of three judges hear a petition he has filed challenging his prosecution over the alleged loss of Sh68 million at City Hall.

Justice John Onyiego said in a ruling that none of the issues raised by Dr Kidero were novel or complex to be handled by a bench.

The judge added that some of the issues raised by the former governor had been addressed by the Court of Appeal in a different case.

Dr Kidero has been charged together with chief officers in his administration over the Sh68 million loss. The High Court suspended the trial, pending the determination of the petition.

In the petition, Dr Kidero said that on December 16, 2016, Kyavee Holdings Ltd filed a case against Nairobi City Council seeking damages of Sh3 billion for loss of profit in respect to a land which had been leased to it in 1996.

The land was later allocated to a third party, who developed it. On February 17, 2011 the City Council instructed the law firm of Wachira Mwangi and Co Advocates for legal representation.

The firm urged the court to strike out the case arguing that it was an abuse of office. Consequently, the law firm demanded payment of Sh131,754,383 for the legal services.

But after examining the matter, the legal director at City Hall directed the defunct council treasurer to pay Sh68,761,000 to the firm.