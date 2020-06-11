News Covid-19 spoils the party as Yatani reads his maiden Budget speech

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani tables Sh3.2 trillion Budget in Parliament on June 11, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Events accompanying this year’s Budget reading were devoid of the usual pomp as public health protocols meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus took centre stage.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani arrived at Parliament building at 2.40 p.m. — donning a navy blue suit matched with a red tie and the signature red rose — carrying the Budget briefcase.

He was accompanied by Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia and other officials.

TEMPERATURES TAKEN

The team stopped briefly at the main gate to have their temperatures taken and hands sanitised before proceeding for a photo session.

advertisement

Only 20 journalists were allowed to capture the moments from the precincts of Parliament, as part of the enforcement of social distancing rules.

There were no outside broadcasting trucks parked around Parliament to facilitate live TV coverage, including interviews with MPs, ahead of the address.

Minutes before Mr Yatani entered the National Assembly chambers to read his maiden Budget speech, orderlies sanitised furniture.

At exactly 3.04 pm, Mr Yatani took to the podium.

Only 66 MPs were present inside the chambers unlike in the past when the House would be packed to capacity.

EMPTY PUBLIC GALLERY

The public gallery hosted no guests.

Mr Yatani's speech ended at 4.34 pm.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi then announced that there would be no cocktail hosted at the Parliament Gardens as has been the norm in previous years.

He told MPs to leave at their own pleasure as the House was adjourned until next Tuesday.

NO COCKTAIL

The Speaker’s cocktail normally gives journalists, MPs, government officials and other invited dignitaries an opportunity to mingle and network over a drink.

This time around, Mr Yattani answered journalists’ questions from a tent at the garden where seats were scarcely spaced.