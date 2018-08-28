News
Deputy CJ Mwilu arraigned in court, released on Sh5m bondTuesday, August 28, 2018 17:11
By SAM KIPLAGAT
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was on Tuesday evening arraigned in court on abuse of office and tax evasion charges.
She was charged alongside Stanley Muluvi Kiima.
They were arranged before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi at the Milimani Law Courts.
Judge Mwilu was represented by lawyers John Khaminwa, James Orengo, Okongo Omogeni, Daniel Maanzo, Julie Soweto, Millie Odhiambo, Peter Kaluma, Anthony Oluoch and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.
The magistrate released them on a personal bond of Sh5 million each and ordered them to appear before the court on Wednesday at 9am.
In the Headlines
Petrol tax vote punches Sh71bn hole in budgetBy BRIAN NGUGI By EDWIN MUTAI
41 minutes ago
Warehouse developers turn to Nairobi bypassesBy JAMES NGUNJIRI
13 hours ago
EACC arrests PS Lesiyampe over maize scandalBy HARRY MISIKO
3 hours ago
Centum’s gains on real estate dip 35pcBy CONSTANT MUNDA
11 hours ago