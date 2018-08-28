advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

News

Deputy CJ Mwilu arraigned in court, released on Sh5m bond

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 17:11
By SAM KIPLAGAT

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was on Tuesday evening arraigned in court on abuse of office and tax evasion charges.

She was charged alongside Stanley Muluvi Kiima.

They were arranged before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi at the Milimani Law Courts.

Judge Mwilu was represented by lawyers John Khaminwa, James Orengo, Okongo Omogeni, Daniel Maanzo, Julie Soweto, Millie Odhiambo, Peter Kaluma, Anthony Oluoch and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

Also Read

The magistrate released them on a personal bond of Sh5 million each and ordered them to appear before the court on Wednesday at 9am.

advertisement

In the Headlines