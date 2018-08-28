News Deputy CJ Mwilu arraigned in court, released on Sh5m bond

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was on Tuesday evening arraigned in court on abuse of office and tax evasion charges.

She was charged alongside Stanley Muluvi Kiima.

They were arranged before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi at the Milimani Law Courts.

Judge Mwilu was represented by lawyers John Khaminwa, James Orengo, Okongo Omogeni, Daniel Maanzo, Julie Soweto, Millie Odhiambo, Peter Kaluma, Anthony Oluoch and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.