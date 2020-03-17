News Duale asks MPs to cut counties Sh316bn budget allocation

The National Assembly was last evening asked to consider reducing the budgetary allocation to county governments due to the anticipated impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak on revenue collection

Leader of Majority Aden Duale cast doubt on the Treasury’s capacity to collect projected budgetary revenue of Sh1.8 trillion and asked MPs to amend the Division of Revenue Bill, 2020 to reduce the allocation to county governments.

“Once we pass this Bill that divide revenue between national and county governments, we cannot touch allocations to counties should the Treasury fail to raise funds due to coronavirus and other emergencies. We can only touch allocation to Parliament, Judiciary and Executive,” he said.

The virus is expected to slow down economic activity and ultimately hurt tax collections.

The Division of Revenue Bill 2020 has maintained the Sh316 billion that was allocated to the 47 counties in the last financial year.

“The budget that we are likely to pass may be untenable. Once both Houses appropriates resources to counties, we can’t touch. We must have amendment to reduce Sh316 billion allocated to county governments,” said Mr Duale.

He said Parliament could not give or appropriate resources that are not available.

“Let us agree before the Bill passes. We have to move amendment to reduce county allocations. Let us face the reality that we are giving counties money yet the national government cannot raise,” he said.