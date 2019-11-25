News EACC seeks to block payment of millions awarded to Pattni firms

Businessman Kamlesh Pattni. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has gone to the Supreme Court to challenge costs awarded to firms associated with Goldenberg architect Kamlesh Pattni.

In papers filed Monday, EACC said 10 companies, which had sued the defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, have filed their bill of costs totalling Sh4.3 billion.

The anti-graft body said the case is a matter of great public interest which should be determined by the Supreme Court. It said it was a matter of general public importance, whether State agencies tracing assets of suspects of economic crimes alleged to be in the hands of third parties should be condemned to pay huge costs to such third parties who were not bound to suffer any loss.

“The appellant, in exercising its asset recovery functions, undertakes a function which is of great public interest. It is in the public interest therefore that in so doing, it should not be subjected to unreasonably high costs,” EACC said in the appeal.

In October, the Appellate Court dismissed a case filed by the anti-graft body, disputing costs of Sh5 million slapped on the institution more than a decade ago.

In the case, KACC, the predecessor of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, argued that the amount it was ordered to pay for seeking to place Marshalls East Africa Ltd, Delphis Bank and a host of other companies associated with the Goldenberg architect under receivership, was excessive.

But through Ben Murei, EACC said the mere fact that the case touched on the Goldenberg scandal appear to have misled the taxing officer to make a huge award, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal. “Instruction fees of Sh5 million to each of the respondents, would, considering that there are 17 defendants in the suit, make recovery efforts a costly affair to the taxpayer,” he said in the application.

Mr Murei said in an affidavit that given the precedent value of the decision with regard to pending taxations or those yet to be filed, substantial miscarriage of justice may occur unless the appeal is heard.

While seeking to place the nine companies under a receiver manager, KACC argued that 95 percent of the shares in the companies were acquired by Mr Pattni through the proceeds of the Goldenberg scandal, where the Government lost Sh5.8 billion.

The anti-graft body had stated then that the attempt to transfer those shares to Ketan Somaia would be of no legal effect. But before the case could be heard, the parties reached a settlement.