Ex-MP Ongoro protests removal of diplomat from Sh48m graft case

Ms Elizabeth Ongoro. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro has opposed intention of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to drop Kenya’s ambassador to Malaysia from a Sh48 million corruption case that they are facing together alongside 16 other people.

Ms Ongoro together with her husband Ferdinand Masha Kenga want the DPP to disclose reasons that informed his decision to withdraw the charges facing the diplomat, Ms Ruth Kanini Kittony, in the graft case.

The three together with 16 others are facing criminal charges related to embezzlement of Sh48.9 million from the Kasarani Constituency Development Fund (CDF) when Ms Ongoro served as MP. The money was meant for a project at Kasarani Girls High School.

Ms Kittony was employed by the CDF Board as a District Development Officer before her appointment as a diplomat.

Through lawyer William Ongoro, the former MP was aggrieved that the DPP withdrew the charges against Ms Kittony without explanation.

State Counsel Steve Githinji told Milimani Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi that DPP had decided to drop Ms Kittony after evaluating the evidence in the case.