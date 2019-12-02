News Ex-PS Omollo says agency can’t link her to NYS cash

Former Youth and Gender PS Lilian Omollo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Youth and Gender PS Lilian Omollo has said that there is nothing to show that monies traced to her bank were illegally obtained from National Youth Service (NYS).

In submissions filed in court, she maintained that no money was lost under her watch and that Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) had not proved that about Sh35 million which have since been frozen, are proceeds of crime.

“Upon the respondents’ denial of any heft of public funds at NYS, the applicant was obligated to call evidence showing theft or transfer of public funds from NYS accounts by ordinarily producing financial banking records,” she said in the court documents.

In the application to be heard on December 4, ARA said Ms Omollo failed to show how the funds were acquired and preliminary investigations indicate that they could be proceeds of crime, which should be forfeited to the government.

Ms Omollo through lawyer Stephen Ligunya, however, argued that suspicion, however strong, is not sufficient evidence for the court to make a determination. Mr Ligunya said it was upon ARA to call evidence showing how NYS funds were traced or linked to Ms Omollo’s accounts.