News Eyes on recovery as State unveils economic survey

National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The health of Kenya’s economy will be known Tuesday as the State releases national statistics on last year’s performance and predicts the post-corona trajectory.

The Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is set to release the Economic Survey 2020, detailing key growth areas as well as the vulnerable segments.

The economy expanded by 5.6 percent in the first and second quarters of last year before falling to 5.1 percent, according to the quarterly gross domestic product reports of the KNBS.

The World Bank had projected the economy to have expanded by 5.7 percent while the International Monetary Fund had said it grew at 5.8 percent.

Kenyans will be keen to know the performance of key economic sectors like agriculture, which accounts for at least one-quarter of the economy but dimmed by locusts.

Also of key interest is the progress of the manufacturing sector, which is expected to produce most of the jobs under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big-Four agenda.