Film makers lose Sh1bn in wages, projects to Covid-19

Timothy Owase, the Kenya Film Commission CEO. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI

The Kenya Film Commission says film makers, scriptwriters and producers have lost up to Sh1 billion since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country in March.

The losses include wage payment amounting to Sh373.6 million and project cancellations, the Kenya Film Commission (KFC) said, citing a survey of 192 registered companies and independent film producers.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the government had set aside Sh100 million to cushion local musicians and actors from the effects of the pandemic.

KFC chief executive Timothy Owase has asked film makers and producers from all 47 counties to submit concepts to be considered for the package.

“This (presidential intervention) is as a result of many cancellations and suspension of various projects, rendering virtually all film makers and producers jobless,” Mr Owase said.

“Unlike in countries such as Nigeria, the movie market in Kenya is considered to be a high-risk investment and therefore most financial institutions are hesitant to fund movies.”

KFC is planning a partnership with a local bank to provide business loans to movie makers.

With good film business planning, execution, packaging, distribution and marketing, Owase said, local films can reach wider audiences and ensure return on investment.

Under the Sh100 million scheme, the government, through KFC, wil fund on a pay-for-work basis two projects per county. Each project is expected to employ and pay at least 20 artistes, preferably from low-come areas.