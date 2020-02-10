News Free snacks for 30,000 mourners at Moi fete

The late Daniel arap Moi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenyan government will provide snacks for the first 30,000 people who will arrive at former President Daniel arap Moi's burial on Wednesday.

Rift Valley Regional Co-ordinator George Natembeya said there will be a seat, fizzy drink, bread and water for the 30,000 under a dome tent.

Mr Natembeya said the rest will be allowed into the home but will not get sitting space in the tent. He said the snacks were also available on "a first come, first served" basis, urging mourners to arrive early.

Transport will be provided from Nakuru town to Mr Moi's Kabarak home about 20km (12.4 miles) away.

Some Kenyans on social media have voiced their misgivings about the provision of free snacks to mourners.

"Government so afraid of a low turnout, they had to bribe jobless Kenyans to attend the burial? Just wow," Modal Realism wrote. "Now they want a stampede at the funeral or they don't know Kenyans behaviour when they hear about free things?" Beaty Kuria wondered.

"No, Mzee used to give out Milk... What is soda now!" Alfred Getuma retorted.

"We eat in funerals, we don't do snacks," Stanley Msake

Monday, Nairobi residents woke up to a heavy traffic jam caused by the motorcade escorting the body of the former President to Parliament Buildings for the final day of public viewing.

Most roads adjacent to Parliament were closed to pave the way for the procession from Lee Funeral Home.

There were snarl-ups on most roads leading into and out of the city centre, including Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, Juja Road, Enterprise Road, Lusaka Road, Jogoo Road, Ngong Road, Limuru Road and Lang’ata Road for the better part of the morning.

The gridlocks persisted until midmorning as hundreds of Kenyans from all walks of life queued to view the former President's body.