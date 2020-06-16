News Senate committee to decide Governor Waiguru’s fate next week

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The fate of impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will be known next week after the Senate voted to establish an 11-member committee to hear charges levelled against her.

The team comprises senators Moses Kajwang’ of Homa Bay, Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Beth Mugo (nominated), Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarua), Anwar Oloitiptip (Lamu), Cleopas Malala (Kakamega), Michael Mbito (Trans-Nzoia), Judith Pareno (nominated), Beatrice Kwamboka (nominated), Abshiro Halakhe (nominated), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado). The 11- member team will table its findings on Thursday, June 25, in line with the provisions of the law.

Forty-five senators voted for the committee against 14 who opposed it with one abstaining.

The County Government Act 2012 stipulates that the Senate must within 10 days of receiving the assembly’s resolution from its Speaker, convene and set up a special committee or sit as a Committee of the Whole House to determine the matter.

Where the House resolves to conduct the hearing in plenary, the Senate will sit as a quasi-judicial body to hear the charges facing the governor in plenary.

In Kirinyaga, 23 MCAs out of 33 ward representatives voted to impeach Ms Waiguru. The ward reps accused the governor of undermining the authority of the assembly and gross violation of the Constitution.

The law allows the governor the right to appear and be represented before the special committee during its investigations.

“If the special committee reports that the particulars of any allegation against the governor have not been substantiated, further proceedings shall not be taken under this section in respect of that allegation or have been substantiated, the Senate shall, after according the governor an opportunity to be heard, vote on the impeachment charges,” section 33 of the Act states.

The law stipulates that if a majority of all the members of the Senate vote to uphold any impeachment charge, the governor shall cease to hold office.