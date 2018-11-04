News HR function to focus on talent management

A senior manager mentors his juniors. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The College of Human Resource Management (CHRM) is set to hold a three-day talent summit in Mombasa from November 14.

The annual summit, which is running for its second year, brings together alumni of CHRM and human resource professionals to deliberate on issues concerning HR practice, key among these being talent management.

CHRM is the training arm of the Institute of Human Resource Management — the professional body of HR practitioners in Kenya. It was formally known as IHRM College and is accredited by the National Industrial Training Authority as a middle-level academic institution.

The HR function in most organisations is constantly being confronted with talent wars. More than ever before, there has been an increasing demand on HR to focus more on not only developing talent, but also empowering and engaging employees at the workplace.

As part of its efforts to enhance the training of competent HR practitioners, CHRM in conjunction with its alumni have organised this year’s talent summit which will focus on the role of talent management as the organisation’s bottom line driver.

Some of the key issues that will be addressed include the challenges of talent sourcing, coaching and mentoring in the digital age, impact of wellness effect on talent retention as well as alternative dispute resolution.

The summit will be headlined by stakeholders in the HR field including Abraham Serem, HR Director at KenGen, Moses Ombok from Federation of Kenya Employers, Prof P L O Lumumba and lawyer James Okeyo. The guest speaker will be Carl Wagner, an executive fellow from Strathmore School of Business.

Speaking in anticipation of the summit, Mr Okeyo lauded CHRM for organising the forum, terming it a step in the right direction in enhancing HR practice.