News How NYS firm made Sh872m in seven days

Commuters queue to board an NYS bus last week. An NYS supplier received Sh872 million payments in seven days, raising suspicion of fraud, documents filed in court indicate. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A National Youth Service (NYS) supplier received Sh872 million payments in seven days, raising suspicion of fraud, documents filed in court indicate.

The court filings show Firstling Supplies Limited, whose directors are facing criminal charges in court, in one day received Sh618 million transfers wired in nine different payments.

The directors, Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi and James Thuita Nderitu, who were once married but now claim to have separated, are pleading with the court to unfreeze Ms Wanjiku’s bank account.

Details of the suspicious transactions are contained in documents filed in court by the Assets Recovery Agency opposing the application.

“That a preliminary analysis of the said account indicated that between June and October 2017, Firstling Supplies Limited received huge amounts of funds from the Ministry of State Department for Public service and Youth.

12 transactions

That in 12 transactions conducted in four days between July 4 and July 13, 2017 the company received a total of Sh795,191,245,” says the agency in court papers.

The company received a further Sh77 million in three other transactions in June, September and October 2017.

All the cash was paid to the Firstling’s accounts at Standard Chartered Bank, #ticker:SCBK Harambee Avenue branch from which the agency says it was wired to other accounts.

Two of the companies that received the cash from Firstling are identified as Ellwyn Supplies owned by Ms Wanjiku and Flagstone Company Limited, in which she is a co-director with Mr Nderitu.

The investigations further revealed that Ellwyn Supplies was registered on March 7, 2018.

The Assets Recovery Agency says suspicious cash deposits were made into Ellwyn Supplies’ account, and similarly cash withdrawn from Flagstone and Firstling, indicating possible money laundering.

The agency obtained orders freezing accounts of the individuals and companies suspected to have benefited from funds fraudulently received from the NYS.

Ms Wanjiku and Mr Nderitu are among 44 suspects who were charged in court on May 29 with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit an economic crime and neglect of official duties and fraudulent acquisition of public funds, which they denied.

Separated

Ms Wanjiku has now filed an application at the corruption and economic crimes division of the High Court distancing herself from any wrongdoing, arguing that she only participated in the incorporation of the Firstling in 2006 together with her then husband, Mr Nderitu.

She claims that they have since separated and whatever she receives in her account is towards upkeep and school fees of their three children.

Ms Wanjiku says she has been struggling to operate her fashion shop in Nairobi’s central business district due to lack of funds after the freezing of the accounts.

She has termed the freezing illegal, saying it is driving her to destitution.

Mr Nderitu, in a supporting affidavit, while denying any wrongdoing has sought to exonerate the mother of his children from any wrongdoing, noting that all decisions are attributable to him and that she does not participate in the running of the business since they are separated.

He says child support cannot be termed money laundering.

He admits that he has done business with the NYS, supplying mechanical and transport-related goods.