Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise to 303

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe giving an update at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on April 20, 2020, where he announced that 11 more people had contracted Covid-19. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

The Health ministry has announced seven more positive cases of the coronavirus, raising Kenya’s total number of infections to 303.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in the daily update on the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday said all the new cases were Kenyans.

“In the last 24 hours, we tested 707 samples, out of which seven persons have tested positive for coronavirus disease. This brings to 303 the total number of confirmed cases in the country,” Mr Kagwe said.

According to the CS, six of the new patients are in Mombasa and one in Nairobi. Six people were found through the targeted mass testing that the government has rolled out, while one was identified by the surveillance teams.

Mr Kagwe also said nine more patients have recovered and been discharged, raising the country’s number of recoveries to 83.

Acting Health ministry director-general Dr Patrick Amoth said of the 14 people who have succumbed since the first coronavirus case was reported on March, only one was a foreigner and was interred in a local cemetery.

MANDERA

The CS also announced that the government has restricted movement in and out of northeastern Mandera from Wednesday 7pm as part of its far-reaching measures aimed at curbing local transmissions following a rise of Covid-19 cases in the border county.

Mandera becomes the fifth region after Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties where partial lockdowns have been imposed.

The Covid-19 disease, which was first reported in Wuhan, China in December, has killed at least 178,658 people worldwide with at least 2,574,994 infections.

Some 704,050 people have recovered globally, according to Worldometer's count on April 22.