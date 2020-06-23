News Kenya flags returnees as Covid tally nears 5,000

Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has sounded the alarm at how hundreds of Kenyans being airlifted back into the country are flouting the Covid-19 control measures.

Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi raised the alarm Tuesday as about 200 more persons arrived from India where they had been stuck since March.

“We have noted that some passengers on these flights are not adhering to the protocols issued by the ministry. Let me clarify that anybody coming back home must have a Covid-19-free certificate from the country where they are originating from,” said Dr Mwangangi.

“Before departure, it is mandatory to complete a declaration form, indicating whether they would wish to be quarantined....For those with underlying health conditions, their doctors must commit to have them self-quarantine under their supervision.”

Kenya confirmed 155 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday from a sample size of 4,171, bringing the national tally to 4,952.

People returning are expected to have a Covid-19-free certificate and should undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine. Some are allowed to self-quarantine under the supervision of doctors.

Kenya has in the past few weeks conducted repatriation flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa. The country is expected to carry out more such flights as demand for evacuation grows. About 400 Kenyans stuck in Dubai are petitioning the government to bring them home.

The evacuees are expected to observe Covid-19 containment measures, including contacting health officers if they develop the symptoms.

From yesterday’s cases, Nairobi, Busia and Migori had the highest cases at 104, 19 and 10, respectively. Mombasa, Uasin Gishu and Kiambu reported nine, four and three in that order. Machakos and Nakuru each had two while Kisumu and Kajiado had a case each.