News Kenya receives Covid-19 kits as it rolls out mass testing

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaking on April 13, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Health ministry has received a consignment of medical supplies and kits donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, doubling the country’s ability to conduct mass testing for coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Wednesday that the government has received 18,900 swabs and viral transport medium, 18,912 extractions kits, 3,790 disposable protective clothing and gowns for medical workers, ventilation machines and thermometer guns and medical gloves.

The donation adds to another consignment of surgical masks, gloves, face shields and gowns from China, Germany and France received though World Health Organisation (WHO), Mr Kagwe said.

This follows last month’s donation of 25,000 testing kits from the Asian businessman and founder of Alibaba.

Last week, the government also received kits from Roche Diagnostics, expected to test at least 7,000 persons.

On Tuesday, the Health ministry said it will target hotels, isolation centres, hospitals and quarantine centres in the first phase of mass testing for the coronavirus disease.

According to CS Kagwe, the availability of the kits will now enable the country to ramp up testing for the virus.

“We are aware that the game charger in all this will be mass testing, isolation and treating,” he said on Wednesday during the daily update.

“One of the main dampers in our mass testing plans has been the lack of reagents owing to their unavailability in the global supply chain… Using the risk –profile approach announced before, we are working around the clock to double our sample collections and testing capacity,” he added.

In this regard, the government has announced to train manpower to undertake this tests and optimise capacity of kits available.

Other supplies including masks will be distributed before the end of this week, CS Kagwe said.

This comes as the country reported nine new cases of Covid-19 Wednesday, all of whom are Kenyans, bringing the total to 225 infections after tests of 803 samples.

The patients were identified through contract tracing as well as those who felt unwell and sought medical care.